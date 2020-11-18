BTS DROPS 1st teaser of BE’s title track video Life Goes On; ARMY goes WILD; Watch

BTS recently dropped the video teaser of the title track of their upcoming album BE, scroll down to watch the teaser for yourself.

BTS has given a preview at their much-anticipated comeback music video! With the group gearing up for a return this week with the album BE (Deluxe Edition), they’ve now shared their first MV teaser for the title track Life Goes On. The video’s credits share that member Jungkook was the director!

BTS’s BE (Deluxe Edition) and the music video for Life Goes On come out on November 20. The album features direct participation from the group members in the music, concept, design, direction, and more.

Check it out below:

As soon as the MV teaser went live, fans had nothing but praise fo the intriguing visuals of the song. One social media user wrote on YouTube: “Everyone: ‘This is the worst year ever’ BTS: ‘Sorry but not for us’ STAN BTS FOR BETTER LIFE!” Another added: “And this is why BTS PAVED THE WAY.”

ALSO READ: BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, GFRIEND, Lee Hyun, Nana and NU’EST groove to Dynamite; Watch

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :

Share your comment ×