BTS drops 2024 Festa timeline for 11th debut anniversary; teases Jin's return from military service: CHECK OUT

BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS’ agency just dropped the latest schedule for BTS FESTA 2024 on June 1 KST. It's a big deal as it celebrates BTS's 11th year since they first debuted in June 2013. Plus, fans will be thrilled to know that Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, the eldest member of the group, will be back from military service by June 2024, perfectly timed to join in the anniversary celebrations with the ARMY.

BTS’ drops 2024 Festa schedule

There is exciting news for BTS fans all around! The group has just released the schedule for this year's much-anticipated festivities, signaling the start of their 11th debut anniversary celebrations. Festa is an annual extravaganza that unites BTS and their devoted fans, ARMY, in celebrating their debut anniversary on June 13. This two-week-long celebration guarantees a plethora of exciting new content and surprises for fans to enjoy.

Even though all BTS members are currently fulfilling their military duties, the celebration of their debut anniversary continues as usual this year. Fans can still anticipate a range of events scheduled from June 2 to June 13.

The 2024 Festa will start with the release of the official poster on June 2, followed by the ticket sales for BANG BANG CON on June 3. The online concert will then be streamed on June 8. As for the highly anticipated date of June 13, cryptic messages featuring the words ARMY and SEE YOU have been teased, sparking excitement and curiosity about the events planned for this year.

The good news is that Jin, the eldest member of the group, is set to be discharged from his military service on June 12 KST. With Jin being the only member available, the 11th-anniversary celebration of BTS will hold special significance for fans on two fronts: Jin's return and the absence of the other members due to their enlistment.

More about BTS

For those who might not know, it all began on June 13, 2013, when BTS made their debut, marking the start of a remarkable journey for RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Over the years, their achievements have been extraordinary.

They graced the cover of TIME magazine not once, but twice, delivered a powerful speech on mental health awareness at UNICEF, advocated against Asian hate crimes and discrimination at the White House, served as special envoys for the President of South Korea, and solidified their position as the most popular and influential boy band worldwide.

Furthermore, on June 12, 2024, Jin is expected to complete his mandatory 18 months of military service and be discharged. Fans are speculating that the June 13 event listed on the new FESTA calendar might involve Jin going live on Weverse to reconnect with his fans after his prolonged absence.

