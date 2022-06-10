BTS drops breathtaking 'Yet To Come' MV; Anthology album 'Proof' OUT NOW

BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof’, along with its lead single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, is out now! Announced on May 4 at 8:30 pm IST through a live stream on BTS’ official YouTube channel, which included audio of BTS saying “We Are Bulletproof”, this album comes as an epoch in BTS and their fans’ journey together. Through past hits and three new songs, ‘Proof’ reflects the members’ thoughts on “the past, present, and future of BTS.”

Released on June 10 at 9:30 am IST, the lead single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ is also accompanied by a breathtaking music video. Prior to the release, BTS had dropped music video teasers, which had instantly taken their fans back to some of the group’s previous releases like ‘Spring Day’ and the ‘HYYH’ series.

Watch the music video for BTS’ ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, below:

Before the album dropped, a pre-release listening party was also underway on BTS’ YouTube channel ‘BANGTANTV’, with over 1.3 million live viewers ten minutes before ‘Proof’ was officially released. The music video itself for ‘Yet To Come’ had crossed 661,000 likes, ten minutes before its premiere. At the time of its premiere at 9:30 am IST, ‘Yet To Come’ had over 1.57 million viewers tuned in and waiting to watch, with over 795,000 likes. By the time the premiere ended five minutes later, there were over 2.6 million viewers watching, with over 834,000 likes.

With songs that “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS,” ‘Proof’ contains a total of three CDs. Along with ‘Yet To Come’, the anthology album includes two other brand-new songs ‘Run BTS’, and ‘For Youth’.

‘Yet To Come’ is a medium tempo song of the alternative hip-hop genre, reflecting on the group’s musical journey while also promising a brighter future. Possessing a calm melody with a hopeful message, assuring that one’s tomorrow will shine even more, ‘Yet To Come’ is well-suited to be the title song for ‘Proof’.

Starting off CD2, ‘Run BTS’ contains the group’s free-spirited yet extraordinary vigour from their debut days. An up-tempo hip-hop song, ‘Run BTS’ shows BTS’ growth through the passage of time, revealing their feeling of running more vigorously towards the future without being satisfied with the present.

Finally, the third new track, ‘For Youth’, is a fan song dedicated by BTS to ARMY. The track not only marks the end of the third CD, but also wraps up ‘Proof’ at the same time. The song samples BTS’ 2016 song ‘Epilogue Young Forever’, which marked the end of CD2 of their EP ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever’, and begins with the sound of fans’ cheers from BTS’ actual concert.

In the weeks leading up to the release, BTS dropped multiple concept photos for the anthology album, in versions titled ‘Proof’ and ‘Door’. The group also gave an insight into the tracks they individually chose for inclusion in the track list through videos titled ‘Proof of Inspiration’.

Meanwhile, BTS will also perform ‘Yet To Come’ on music shows starting on June 16 (Mnet’s ‘M Countdown’).

