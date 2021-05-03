BTS drops Butter concept clips, Taehyung crosses 3M on Spotify, Kim Seon Ho teaser & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

There’s a lot that went down on May 3. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

Today on May 3, the world of KDrama made much more noise than K-Pop as many fans couldn’t get over the finale episode of Song Joong Ki’s Vincenzo. Besides that and other news such as Shownu sitting out from upcoming MONSTA X’s promotions, Hyeri’s new upcoming drama, and others, there might be some news that you might have missed out on. Fret not. Our Daily Highlights segment is here for you!

Butter concept clips of RM and Jungkook released

BTS’ highly-awaited single Butter’s concept clip was dropped today on May 3 and it lives up to the mark of it being rumored to be a party song! BigHit Music released two teaser clips of RM and Jungkook having fun in dim, purple-blue colored lights. Jungkook can be seen spreading heart-shaped butter on bread, looking directly in the camera and goofing around. He blows a kiss too. RM’s clip shows him having fun in a long overcoat and playing with a retro spotlight. The clip ends with him blowing confetti. Due to the lighting, ARMYs have again started struggling to figure out whether Jungkook has blue or purple hair! Check out the clips below:

EVERGLOW to make a comeback this month?

According to some K-media reports, Yuehua Entertainment company's girl group, EVERGLOW is preparing for a comeback with their new mini album, which is rumored to be released on May 25. The six-member girl group debuted in 2019 with their album titled ‘Arrival of Everglow’. As per the same reports, the theme is supposed to be of ‘warriors from the future’ while reporting that the music video has been already filmed.

‘Ghost Story’ to have an idol-studded cast such as BTOB’s Minhyuk, Oh My Girl’s Arin & more

Upcoming horror show ‘Ghost Story’ is getting fans hyped all up. With the addition of superstars like MONSTA X’s Shownu, BTOB’ BTOB’s Minhyuk, Oh My Girl’s Arin, Kim Do Yoon, artists from WJSN, THE BOYZ, Golden Child and more. The show is supposed to feature the horror present in everyday life, like noise under floors, furniture, mannequins and even social media. Being made in a format of 10 short episodes, the show is another highly anticipated project from director Hong Won Ki. Produced by Zanybros and Megabox Plus M, the show finished filming last month and is expected to launch soon.

Kim Seon Ho releases teaser for track ‘Because It’s You’

Collaborating with Epitone Project, Kim Seon Ho is releasing a single music video on May 6 at 6 PM KST. On May 3, the actor unveiled a teaser for the upcoming track, and it is certainly engaging. The teaser is a great reflection of the track, showcasing Seon Ho waking up in his house, and sitting by a window reading from his personally penned lyrics. The color palette is warm and earthy, and offers peaceful, happy feelings. The track is a soft pop song, and will feature acoustics.

Highlight releases new music video ‘NOT THE END’ after long hiatus

Back from their break of two and a half years, Highlight has released a new music video ‘NOT THE END’, for their comeback mini album ‘The Blowing!’, that will feature 6 tracks. Composed and written jointly by Joo Chan Yang and Lee Gikwang, this track features some interesting elements. The music video starts off with a cold, calm energy and transitions into a warm, spring like palette with a lot of colourful energy. The lyrics convey the thoughts of members, this is meant as a fresh beginning, rather than an abrupt end.

BTS’ V crosses 3 million followers on Spotify

Twitter erupted today in congratulations yet again as BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung crossed 3 million followers on Spotify. This feat went on to showcase the power of ARMYs and the limitless talent that the singer and art lover Kim Taehyung possesses.

For more Korean news and updates, scroll through our Korean section and follow us on Instagram & Twitter!

Share your comment ×