BTS drops #MyBTStory version music video for 'Yet To Come' as tribute to ARMY

Last month, BTS dropped a letter addressed to their fans, captioned “We want to remember and celebrate all the special moments we've had so far. What's your #MyBTStory?”, the letter reads “Beginning this Saturday, we want to ask you to share your BTS stories with us, and each other, on YouTube Shorts.”

The campaign launched on June 10, and after a month, has drawn to a close with the release of BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ (feat. #MyBTStory) music video. The music video dropped on July 13 at midnight KST (July 12 at 8:30 pm IST), exactly a month after BTS’ ninth debut anniversary, and a mere few days after ARMY’s ninth anniversary (July 9).

The moving music video features a montage of the videos submitted by ARMY during the campaign, and also includes a voiceover by BTS’ members as they reminisce about their journey with their fans so far.

RM starts off the voiceover by saying “Many moments were spent together. There were times when my story became your story.” Jimin continues, “I am so glad we have the opportunity to reflect on our memories like this. Precious moments unfolded before my eyes, reminding me vividly of the emotions and memories of that time, and left me with a crushing feeling.” SUGA follows with, “As I looked through your #MyBTStory one by one, whether near or far I felt we were tightly connected through song and dance.”

J-Hope reflects, “From the clumsy appearance to the extravagant stage, our every moment was also a moment together with you.” Jin continues, “There were happy times and sad times, but we felt blessed to have you as a part of our story and so blessed for being a part of your story.” Jungkook goes next, saying, “There are people who continuously support us, and to be able to grow together with them for such a long time is a rare blessing.” V references their lyrics, saying, “The Best Moment is Yet to come.”

Watch the emotional music video, below:

