BTS drops scintillating OT7 teaser of Film Out OST; Confirm release of Japanese special album, BTS, The Best

Film Out is composed by BTS' golden maknae Jungkook and BTS, The Best has 23 tracks! Read on to find out.

Veteran ARMY will tell you that BTS' stoic silence on social media means something massive is coming and that's what happened. On March 25, while ARMY were still fawning over BTS' charming presence on the Korean variety show, You Quiz On The Block, BTS went ahead and dropped twin surprises for ARMY. The first one being the brand new teaser of Film Out OST composed by Jungkook, in collaboration with the Japanese rock band Back Number. The second being the release of their Japanese album, BTS, The Best.

BTS dropped a stunning teaser of Film Out OST. The new song Film Out has been selected as the theme song for the 'Theatrical Version Signal Long-Term Unresolved Case Investigation Team.' The Japanese film Signal is a remake of the 2016 Korean drama Signal. The teaser is very reminiscent of BTS' song Fake Love, with the visuals of an hourglass, filtered lights in an empty space and one member running in rage. All the members look stunning in shades of white, in this dramatic and vibrant teaser with a soft melody.

You can check out the scintillating teaser here:

Film Out is an emotional and powerful ballad with poignant lyrics. The emotional ballad explores the idea of going back to the same person, who still lingers on in your mind, the person who never disappears from your heart. Not just that, BTS also announced the news about BTS, The Best on their official Japanese fan club. BTS, The Best will feature 23 tracks including music videos of their 6 Japanese songs in the discs - Film Out, Stay Gold, Lights, Airplane pt.2, Mic Drop and Blood, Sweat, Tears' Japanese versions.

ARMY were in for a pleasant surprise with the influx of good news. 'Producer Jungkook' and 'Actor Jin' took over top Twitter trends. The full music video will be released on April 2 at noon KST.

