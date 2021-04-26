BTS drops a SURPRISE announcement of their new single Butter; ARMY REACTS on Twitter

BTS will be releasing their new digital single Butter on May 21st at 1 pm KST.

Make way everyone, BTS is coming! After much speculation and a non-committal response from HYBE, BTS' label, it is now confirmed that BTS is coming! On April 26, at around 7:30 pm IST, BTS dropped a live, ASMR style animation video on their official YouTube channel. In the video, you could see a huge slice of Butter in a bright yellow shade with BTS' official logo imprinted on that. The entire video was wordless just accompanied by ASMR style sounds you typically hear in the kitchen.

ARMY began speculating wondering what this was about. Keywords like 'What's Melting' and 'ASMR' took over top Twitter keywords. Some fans speculated that this is related to their collaboration with the fast-food giant, McDonald's. However, as soon as the timer went off on the video, it was revealed that BTS' new single is titled Butter and is due to release on May 21st at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). Shortly after the announcement, HYBE took to Weverse to confirm the release of BTS' new digital single. In their statement, they shared that 'Brimming with the inimitable charm of BTS, Butter will melt its way into the hearts of all ARMY.'

They shared that Butter will be available digitally across International streaming platforms and physical copies will be available for fans worldwide too. They thanked ARMY for their continued love and support throughout and hope that fans shower the sometimes smooth and sometimes charismatic enchantment of BTS's newest single Butter.

“Butter” is a dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS. This song is the second English single following “Dynamite” released in August last year.

Most recently, BTS has become the first Korean pop act to be nominated at the GRAMMY Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. They have also earned a nod for this year’s BRIT Awards for International Group.

You can check out the video below:

You can check out ARMY reactions below:

you butter be ready for bts new album in june — fatima⁷ (@monipersona) April 26, 2021

y’all don’t get the seriousness of this situation the industry is about to be destroyed BY A BUTTER — milenna⁷ | Butter 21.05 (@taesoothe) April 26, 2021

