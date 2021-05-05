BTS drops V, Jimin and J-Hope’s Butter clips, GIDLE Yuqi solo debut, Joohoney on IG & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

There’s a lot that went down on May 5. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

Been busy working in the middle of the week? Got no time to read what’s happening in the industry or missed out on some? Well, our bite-sized daily highlights are here for you. SO just scroll and read and be up-to-date with the key moments of May 5!

BTS drops last set of clips for Butter; members V, Jimin and J-Hope seen grooving to the beats

After looking at previous clips, we know for sure that each member represents a particular emotion or a story through their specific props. The Butter concept clips dropped today are of members V, Jimin and J-Hope - in the same blue-purple colored tints with soft beats. V shows off his charm by swaying to the music, making his iconic expressions and playing with a film roll and some candies in a cup. Jimin shows off his elegant figure and plays goofy in the video again with a bottle of juice as his prop. For J-Hope, it is a big, round candy. Another surprise is that ARMYs finally get to see blonde J-Hope!

VAV's ACE to enlist in the military on May 10

ACE is now the second member after Baron from the popular group VAV to enlist in his active duty as a soldier. His military enlistment date was announced by the group’s agency, A Team Entertainment and is set to be May 10. Ace, via his agency, said, “I have made precious memories since debut because of the fans. I will grow a lot during my military duty. Please continue to support me.” Having debuted in 2015, the group readily made a place in the hearts of their audience, with various unique aspects of their work.

D1CE’s Woo Jin Young has announced upcoming solo debut

Member Woo Jin Young is almost done with his solo album. Reports have revealed that the idol has been working hard on his album, and while all the tracks have finished recording, some work is still left to polish up the tracks. Along with the production of merchandise, this is another great step to interact with the fans. Post the enlistment of leader Cho Yong Geun, the group is working with four members and have plans to interact with the fans via various activities, including the release of Jin Young’s solo album.

ENHYPEN bags the second big win of their career with ‘Drunk-Dazed’

Rookie group ENHYPEN earned their second win today at Show Champion with similar competitors. Their latest single Drunk-Dazed has been creating a lot of buzz and is catching up on the trend bandwagon with many fans attempting the hook choreography and even editing their favourite idols’ dances on the background of their music! A well-deserved win, we say!

MONSTA X’s Joohoney finally joins Instagram

Official Twitter handle for MONSTA X just announced that member Joohoney has made it to the popular social media app, Instagram. Being the last member to have done so, he has already collected more than 50K followers at the time of writing. He has started things right off the bat, and has uploaded a post of 3D video of his toddler self, and has captioned it saying, ‘Today is Children’s Day.’ Looks like his last announcement on VLive, of moving to Instagram, has finally shown fruit.

(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi solo comeback in store for fans?

Today, in a conversation with Chinese media outlet NetEase Fashion, Yuqi hinted about a solo track in the future. Upon fans asking if she had ever wanted or thought of a solo debut, she replied with an excited yes and proceeded to give a small spoiler. She then said that she’s been planning to release a new song! However, the singer’s manager told fans that they can’t say anything now. The audience can find out about it “tomorrow”. The vague reply definitely makes us think that Yuqi will announce her solo debut tomorrow!

For more updates, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla!

Share your comment ×