BTS' Dynamite 3 years anniversary: From 100 million views Guinness World Records, here are its memorable wins

Dynamite by BTS was released as a digital single, cassette version, and as an Extended Play (EP) on August 21, 2020. It was the group’s first fully English-recorded song. Released at a time when the world was fighting a deadly pandemic, the song was a massive hit in 2020. It garnered huge popularity from the fans and was a commercial success. It is said to be an upbeat disco-pop song. The had three remixes of its own released too.

BTS song Dynamite makes and breaks records

Released at a time when the world had lost its spark, the song spoke about the joy and happiness one can find in the smaller things in life. The song aimed to soothe the listeners and imbibe in them, optimism about the future. When the song was released it garnered positive praise from everyone. The fans rejoiced to hear an upbeat, bubblegum pop song and it gathered immense popularity in the commercial market. Dynamite gave BTS their first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance, making them the first-ever Korean act to be nominated. Dynamite made it to Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time and was named one of the best songs of 2020. The song debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. It also broke the record of the most downloaded songs on its first day, a record that was previously held by Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do.

Dynamite created the Guinness World Records

Dynamite was one of the few songs in which none of the BTS members participated in the songwriting and song production. The music video for Dynamite was released on the same day as the song release. It became the fastest YouTube video to reach 10 million views in just 20 minutes of its release and the most viewed YouTube video in the first 24 hours with 101.1 million views setting three new Guinness World records. The music video premiere had three million peak concurrent viewers and broke the record held by BLACKPINK’s How You Like That. Dynamite also surpassed the first-day stream record held by Taylor Swift’s Cardigan. The song won many accolades during the award season and went on to be 2x Platinum and 3x Platinum certified in South Korea and the USA respectively. It was also Gold certified in Japan. The song was later included in the tracklist for their BE album. Dynamite created a dynamite success in the music industry worldwide.

