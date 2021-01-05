BTS' Dynamite beats PSY's Gangnam Style record for most weeks on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 by a Korean act

2021 continues BTS' Dynamite domination as their hit single claimed No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100 this week whilst beating PSY's Gangnam Style record for the most weeks in the Top 10 of the prestigious music chart by an all-Korean act.

While it's been a few months since BTS provided a quarantine hangover cure with Dynamite, the hit single continues to show its dominance on Billboard Hot 100 stepping into 2021. As for the January 9 updated chart, via Soompi, Dynamite claimed No. 5 which makes it their 13th non-consecutive week on Hot 100's Top 10. Interestingly, BTS' first all-English language single has beaten PSY's Gangnam Style record for the most weeks on Hot 100's Top 10 for an all-Korean act.

When it comes to PSY, his viral song enjoyed being in the Top 10 for 12 non-consecutive weeks. Dynamite has charted on Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks in total while Gangnam Style was on the prestigious music chart for 31 weeks, which is a record for the longest time by an all-Korean act. BTS' 19 weeks on Hot 100 include three non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 and four non-consecutive weeks at No. 2. This week, Dynamite also scored No. 1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and No. 3 on Billboard Global 200 while procuring No. 1 for the 12th week on Billboard Digital Song Sales.

Congratulations, BTS! Dynamite is truly THAT reigning queen!

ALSO READ: BTS: V aka Taehyung having his fanboy moment as he adorably hugs PSY leads to ARMY having a major meltdown

Is Dynamite your favourite BTS song of all time? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

That's not all! Dynamite MV recently crossed an impressive 750 million views making it the fastest Korean group music video to achieve the milestone. Along with Dynamite, DNA, Boy with Luv, Fake Love, Idol and Mic Drop have also jumped over the 750 million views mark.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×