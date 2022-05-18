BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ to become 1st K-pop song streamed in space?

BTS’ 2020 global hit ‘Dynamite’ might soon be turning its lyrics into reality! The song starts off with the words “'Cause I-I-I'm in the stars tonight,” and later this year, this lyric seems ready to come true. On May 17, a South Korean newspaper reported that BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ is to be tested for space internet during South Korea’s first lunar exploration.

The report explains that South Korea’s first lunar orbiter, the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), will be launching on August 1, 2022. Additionally, a state research body, the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), will test whether it is possible to implement a wireless internet environment through space internet equipment that it developed, without a delay in the exchange of data between the Earth and the moon.

Reportedly, the septet’s song ‘Dynamite’ will be streamed from the moon to Earth, as part of the country’s space program to send a lunar orbiter via a rocket manufactured by SpaceX, using this experimental wireless space internet service. If this indeed takes place, BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ will become the first K-pop song streamed in space!

Meanwhile, ‘Dynamite’ has also added another achievement to its list! On May 18, the Japanese Society for Rights of Authors, Composers and Publishers (JASRAC), announced its list of winners for 2022, and ‘Dynamite’ has received the ‘Foreign Works Award’! This represents that BTS’ hit song earned the largest royalty share in Japan among all foreign musical works, last year.

Further, prior to its release, BTS’ upcoming lead single ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ has debuted on this week’s Hot Trending Songs chart at number 14! The song will be included in the group’s upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’, releasing on June 10. Powered by Twitter, this Billboard chart tracks music-related trends and conversations in real-time on the platform, and highlights buzz around music to determine the most talked-about tracks of the week. It’s safe to say, anticipation for the group’s upcoming release is extremely high!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BIGBANG’s Taeyang: From ‘Prayer’ to ‘Darling’, let’s take a look at the style of music by the ‘Prince of R&B’