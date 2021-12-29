BTS' 'Dynamite' becomes the second song in Oricon history to achieve THIS impressive number of streams

On December 29, Oricon released its weekly Streaming Chart dated January 3, 2022. The tracking period took place from December 20 to 26. One of the songs that made to latest list is BTS' pop disco hit track 'Dynamite'.

In the latest weekly rankings, 'Dynamite' ranked number 16 with 3.95 million streams accumulated during the said tracking period. With these additional streams, BTS' first English language track has now attained 500 million cumulative streams. Since Oricon's Weekly Streaming Chart was launched in 2018, BTS' 'Dynamite' is just the second track to hit half a billion views, following Yoasabi's 'Yoru ni Kakeru.' This makes BTS - the first all-male artist, first K-pop idol group, and first foreign act to achieve this milestone.

Meanwhile, Ashley Park of 'Emily in Paris' fame, who plays Mindy in the drama reacted to BTS members RM and V showering love and support for her special rendition of the septet's pop-disco hit track 'Dynamite'. For those unversed, Ashley Park performed to 'Dynamite' in the opening episode of the new season to a live audience! Overwhelmed with the love and appreciation coming her way, Ashley Park penned down a brief paragraph thanking BTS for their acknowledgement and that it means a lot to her and the team of 'Emily in Paris'.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Bake a cake & we'll reveal which BTS member is your bias

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.