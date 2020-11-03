BTS' Dynamite breaks PSY's Gangnam Style record by entering Top 10 of Billboard Pop Songs Radio Airplay at #9

BTS' single Dynamite continues to soar high on Billboard charts as the septet earned its first Top 10 hit on Billboard Pop Songs Radio Airplay thus surpassing PSY's Gangnam Style record.

BTS truly dominated Billboard and how with their August 21 single Dynamite that truly proved to be nothing short of fireworks for the music industry. Besides debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and staying in the Top 10 for several consecutive weeks, BTS also showed their power over Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. by being the first music act to top both the charts at the same time with Dynamite.

Breaking another record with Dynamite, BTS just earned their first Top 10 hit on Billboard Pop Songs Radio Airplay. Dynamite rose from No. 11 to No. 9 in its 11th weeks making it their sixth career entry on Pop Songs. Earlier, BTS' highest peak on the chart was No. 22 with Boy With Luv ft. Halsey. BTS is now the highest-charting all-South Korean act in Pop Songs chart thus surpassing PSY's Gangnam Style which peaked at No. 10 in October 2012. BTS' Dynamite also placed No. 2 on both Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. which is just behind Ariana Grande's Positions. Grande's new track also debuted at No. 1 on Hot 100.

Meanwhile, According to Soompi, Dynamite MV crossed 550 million views (555,726,553 views to be exact as in when the article was written) on YouTube on November 2 at 1 am KST apprx (8:30 am IST apprx) making it the fastest K-pop group music video to achieve the milestone in two months, 11 days and 12 hours. The previous record was held by BLACKPINK's How You Like That which surpassed 550 million views in three months and just under two days.

Dynamite MV is BTS' ninth music video to cross 550 million views following DNA, Fire, Fake Love, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Boy With Luv, IDOL, Dope and Blood, Sweat & Tears.

Congratulations to BTS! We can't wait to see how many records will be broken by the septet's highly-awaited album BE which drops on November 20.

