BTS’ Dynamite celebrating its 17th week on Billboard Hot 100 charts; Global hit still amongst the top 10

BTS’ song Dynamite which was a global hit across the world recently soared to top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, the song has been on the charts for 17 weeks now.

BTS’s “Dynamite” recently rose on the Hot 100 after the release of its holiday remix! The group celebrated the season by sharing a holiday remix of their chart-topping single “Dynamite” on December 11. On Billboard’s December 26-dated Hot 100 chart, the song shot back up to the Top 10, going from No. 24 last week to No. 9. This is the track’s 17th week on the chart, which ranks the most popular songs across all genres in the United States.

“Dynamite” also reclaimed No. 1 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, which ranks songs based on streaming and sales data from more than 200 territories around the world, excluding the United States. The song (including all versions) garnered 59.1 million streams (up 10 percent) and sold 17,000 (up 15 percent) in the week ending December 17. With six weeks in total at the top of the chart now, “Dynamite” has earned the record for most weeks at No. 1 since the chart was launched in September.

On the Global 200 chart, which includes worldwide data, “Dynamite” is No. 6 this week. Their song “Life Goes On” is No. 77 on this chart, and it’s No. 37 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. “Dynamite” is No. 11 on the Pop Songs radio airplay chart and No. 14 on the Radio Songs chart. The song is No. 2 on the Digital Song Sales chart, while “Life Goes On” follows in No. 3.

BTS’s album “BE” remains at No. 1 on the World Albums chart for a fourth week, and it grabs the No. 19 spot on the Billboard 200. It’s also at No. 9 on the Top Album Sales chart. The act takes No. 3 on the Artist 100 chart this week, while they remain kings of the Social 50 chart as they extend their record for the most weeks at No. 1 of any artist to 210 non-consecutive weeks.

