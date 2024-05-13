BTS' Dynamite cover by &TEAM lights up the stage at KCON Japan; fans call it 'favourite' ode to hit track so far

At KCON Japan 2024, &TEAM's rendition of BTS' 2020 smash hit Dynamite lit up the stage with electrifying energy. Their performance, held on May 12, captivated fans and earned widespread acclaim as the ultimate tribute to the iconic track.

&TEAM take centre stage at KCON Japan with BTS’ Dynamite

On May 12, &TEAM, HYBE's boy group in Japan, took center stage at the 2024 KCON event at the ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Chiba. Dressed in replica pastel outfits, the group's rendition of BTS' 2020 smash hit Dynamite electrified the audience with its infectious energy.

Their performance was a dazzling display of talent and dedication, paying homage to the iconic track while adding their own unique flair. As the lights pulsed and the crowd cheered, &TEAM’s dynamic performance became the highlight of the event, earning them widespread acclaim and solidifying their status as rising stars in the world of K-pop.

Check out some fan reactions to &TEAM’s cover of BTS’ Dynamite below;

More details about &TEAM

&TEAM is a Japanese boy band formed by HYBE Labels Japan, comprising nine talented members: K, Fuma, Nicholas, EJ, Yuma, Jo, Harua, Taki, and Maki. The group's name symbolizes unity and diversity, emphasizing their mission to connect various worlds through their music.

Rising to prominence through their participation in the reality-survival program &Audition: The Howling, &TEAM officially debuted with their first extended play, First Howling: Me, in December 2022, captivating audiences with their distinct style and captivating performances.

Since their debut, &TEAM has been making waves in the music industry with a string of successful releases and activities. From releasing hit singles like Under the Skin and Blind Love to embarking on their first Japanese fan meeting tour, the group has been steadily building a devoted fanbase known as LUNÉ.

Their self-variety show, &TEAM Gakuen, offers fans a glimpse into their lives and debut preparations, further strengthening their connection with audiences.

Recently, &TEAM released their first single album, Samidare; the group continues to captivate fans with their infectious energy, exceptional talent, and unwavering dedication to their craft.

Now, &TEAM gears up for their upcoming concert tour, First Paw Print. With each new endeavor, &TEAM reaffirms their status as a powerhouse in the world of J-pop and K-pop, leaving an indelible mark on the music scene.

