BTS’ Dynamite creates history as first ever K-pop track to hit 1.9 billion streams on Spotify

BTS has once again made history with their hit track Dynamite, which has become the first-ever K-pop song to reach 1.9 billion streams on Spotify. Released on August 21, 2020, through Big Hit Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment, Dynamite is BTS' first song fully recorded in English.

It achieved remarkable commercial success globally, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and making BTS the first all-South Korean act to top the chart. The song's success continues to soar.

On August 3 KST, BTS' hit English single Dynamite officially surpassed 1.9 billion streams on Spotify, setting a new record for K-pop artists. It has become the first-ever song by a K-pop act to achieve this milestone in Spotify's history. Released on August 21, 2020, as BTS's first full-English single and a track from their album BE, Dynamite reached 1.9 billion streams on Spotify in just 3 years and 11 months.

Listen to the song here:

Intended to uplift listeners during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dynamite celebrates joy and the appreciation of life's simple pleasures. Upon its release, the song received positive reviews from critics, who praised its catchy and retro sound. It also earned BTS their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, making them the first Korean pop act to achieve this milestone.

Dynamite is a disco-pop track influenced by the 1970s, featuring elements of funk, soul, and bubblegum pop. The sheet music indicates a 4/4 time signature in E major, with a tempo of 114 beats per minute. On August 24, a B-side version of the music video was released, filmed on the same set as the original but featuring different angles and some amusing bloopers, capturing BTS having fun and sharing joyful vibes.

Advertisement

Watch here:

BTS also made history with Dynamite as the first all-South Korean act to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. They also became the first Asian act to achieve a number-one song in the U.S. since Kyu Sakamoto's "Sukiyaki" in 1963. The song sold 300,000 units in its first week, including digital downloads and physical formats such as vinyl and cassette.

With 7.778 million streams on its first day globally, Dynamite surpassed Taylor Swift's Cardigan (7.742 million streams) to become the biggest song debut of 2020 on Spotify. On May 9, 2024, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded BTS's 2020 hit Dynamite a quintuple platinum certification for exceeding 5 million units sold. This makes Dynamite the first song by a Korean group to achieve this milestone in the United States, and only the second by a Korean artist, following PSY’s Gangnam Style.

ALSO READ: The BTS Effect: How RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have influenced popular culture