BTS' Dynamite has officially joined Spotify's 'Billions Club' making them 1st Korean artists to achieve this

"Dy-na-na-na, na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na, life is dynamite; Shining through the city with a little funk and soul; So I'ma light it up like dynamite, whoa oh oh", another day, another BTS achievement! We are close to celebrating Dynamite's first anniversary and what an incredible achievement to celebrate the 'dynamic' occasion! BTS has officially joined Spotify’s Billions Club!

On July 21, Spotify welcomed BTS to its 'Billions Club' after the septet's smash hit disco-pop track 'Dynamite' surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, making it the first song by a Korean artist ever to reach the milestone. Dynamite was released on August 21, 2020, and opened to an amazing response from audiences' worldwide. Dynamite is also the first English-language song by the Korean supergroup! Not just that, Dynamite also achieved a number one ranking on Billboard Hot 100 and broke several YouTube and Guinness World Records as well! The achievements are countless, we will celebrate by shaking a leg to the funky pop-disco track.

You can check out Spotify's tweet below:

Meanwhile, BTS has been appointed as the 'Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture' by the President of South Korea, Moon Jae In. Following this, the group is said to be attending the United Nations General Assembly that will be taking place in September this year. Global Superstars indeed! This will mark BTS' third appearance at the United Nations!

