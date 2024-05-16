BTS' Dynamite in Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Euphoria in Euphoria and more; 6 times K-pop group's songs featured in global projects

BTS is a K-pop mega-group who have made a name for themselves in the global music industry. The group debuted in 2013 with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool. They are known for hit tracks like Dynamite, Spring Day, Butter and many more. Over the years their tracks have featured in international films and series. Here is a look at some global projects which featured BTS' music.

Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3 premiered on May 16 and quickly grabbed the attention of BTS fans as the orchestral version of their iconic song Dynamite played in the background. The third season of the Emmy-nominated series focuses on the love story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Dynamite is the title track of BTS' album BE. It also became the group's first Grammy nomination.

Euphoria

Euphoria by BTS' Jungkook was played in the hit teen series Euphoria. Euphoria is written by Sam Levinson and is based on an Isreili mini-series. The drama features Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and more. Euphoria was a part of BTS' 2018 album Love Yourself: Answer and is sung by Jungkook.

Emily in Paris

BTS' Dynamite was played in the series Emily in Paris. The series starring Lilly Collins focuses on the life of the main character Emily who moves to Paris to fulfil her dream job.

The Eternals

The Marvel's film Eternal also featured BTS' track. V and Jimin's song Friends was used as a part of the soundtrack in the superhero movie. The film was released in 2021 and also starred the South Korean actor Ma Dong Seok.

Before the Dawn

In the 2019 film Before the Dawn, BTS' DNA was played. The film directed by Jay Holben tells the story of a high school teacher who looks for a change in life and moves to a new town. But things take a turn when she falls for a student. BTS' DNA was released in September 2017. The song is a major reason for the group's global fame.

Signal

BTS sang the original track for the Japanese film Signal. The group recorded the song Film Out which was in collaboration with the Japanese band Back Number. The track was released in 2021.

BTS' recent activities

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media.

J-Hope released his first solo documentary, HOPE ON THE STREET. He also dropped a special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 on March 29 alongside the docuseries. HOPE ON THE STREET is streaming on Prime Videos for a global audience.

SUGA: Agust D Tour D-DAY the Movie was released in the theaters on April 13. The film focuses on his concert as Agust D. Within 10 days of release, the film surpassed USD 10 million in revenue.

V released his much-anticipated digital single FRI(END)S on March 15. The track is in all English and discusses the loneliness of love. The song entered several charts and set new records for the idol.

BTS Universe drama Begins Youth finally premiered on April 30 KST. The series is based on the original fictional story of BTS' interconnected music videos and short films produced by HYBE and BigHit Music. The story expands through the webtoon, music video, interactive games, and much more. Begins Youth is the live-action production of the story.

