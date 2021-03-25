BTS' Dynamite makes 950 million views; Becomes the fastest Korean group MV to achieve this feat

Dynamite is BTS’s third music video to reach 950 million views following DNA and Boy With Luv.

Dynamite's record-breaking achievements are truly Dynamite! Previously, BTS' smash-hit pop-disco track, Dynamite earned the title of 'Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres' after its official music video premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers. This is after Dynamite's official music video broke three world records at once: 'Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours,' 'Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours,' and 'Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.'

Now, Dynamite has set another dynamic record! On March 24, Dynamite's music video surpassed 950 million views on YouTube. This is about seven months and three days since its release on August 21, 2020. Dynamite is BTS’s third music video to reach 950 million views following DNA and Boy With Luv. It is also the fastest Korean group music video to achieve this feat. Congratulations, BTS!

BTS appeared on tvN's variety show, You Quiz On The Block. The episode featuring BTS achieved record-breaking ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, this episode achieved average nationwide ratings of 6.740 percent, the highest rating ever recorded by an episode of the show. You Quiz On The Block's previous highest rating was 5.302 percent, when Brave Girls guested on the show.

ALSO READ: You Quiz On The Block ft. BTS records highest ratings; Here are 5 of our favourite moments from the episode

ARMY, Do you still stream Dynamite? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×