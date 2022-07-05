BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ makes new record as it hits 1.4 billion Spotify streams

BTS’ 2020 hit ‘Dynamite’ has just reached a new milestone! The septet’s first full English song, ‘Dynamite’ has now crossed 1.4 billion streams on Spotify. As of writing, the track stands at 1,401,974,334 streams, making it the first-ever song by a Korean act to hit this mark on the global music streaming platform, Spotify. Last year, in July 2021, ‘Dynamite’ crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify, earning BTS their plaque for joining the Spotify Billions Club. Nearly a year since, and the song continues making records.

The disco-pop song is historic for many reasons, one of which being that it earned BTS their first-ever Grammy nomination for ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ at the 63rd edition of the awards. This also made BTS the first Korean pop act to be nominated for one. In March 2021, BTS went on to become the first Korean pop act to perform their own song at the Grammys, with their performance of ‘Dynamite’. Further, upon its release, ‘Dynamite’ debuted straight at number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, making BTS the first all-South Korean act to top the chart.

The music video for ‘Dynamite’, meanwhile, is equally impressive. Just around two weeks ago on June 17, the video reached 1.5 billion views on YouTube, becoming BTS’ second music video to reach this milestone, following ‘Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)’. In addition, as the music video took about 1 year, 9 months, 26 days and 12 hours to reach 1.5 billion views, it also became BTS’ fastest music video to reach this mark.

Congratulations to BTS for their latest achievement with ‘Dynamite’!

