BTS' Dynamite or BLACKPINK's How You Like That: Which 2020 K pop song was your ultimate favourite? VOTE

Korean music left an everlasting impact on fans during the quarantine period and we want to know from our readers, which K-pop song of 2020 has your heart? You can vote on the poll below.

While being on quarantine mode had been a strenuous period for everyone around the world, we relied heavily on entertainment to keep us company while on lockdown mode. Music, especially, played a key role in keeping us sane in an insane reality. When it comes to K-pop, groups and solo artists didn't let the pandemic dampen their spirits and released some addictive tunes to obsess over.

Let's start with BTS' Grammys 2021 nominated Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite which managed to lift the spirits of BTS ARMY on a musical note. BTS truly lit it up like its Dynamite as the song had the retro disco vibes, which couldn't help but get you up and dancing. Similarly, BLACKPINK's pre-release single for their first studio album BLACKPINK - The Album, How You Like That, left BLINKS in a state of complete unrest, in the best of ways. The single peaked at No. 33 on Hot 100.

In what was arguably the collab of the year, we had IU's soothing vocals interlaced with Suga's hard-hitting rap verse which gifted us Eight. It was indeed one of those driving songs that makes you reminiscent of your youth and also inspires you. Our last nominee is Block B's leader Zico's Any Song which Gaon Music Chart certified as platinum in accordance with streaming. Moreover, the single felt like an anthem for introverts, which is always a win for us!

This begs the question, Which was your favourite K-pop of 2020? Vote on the Twitter poll below:

If your favourite K-pop song of 2020 didn't make it to the nominees, do share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

