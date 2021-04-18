BTS' Dynamite is on a record breaking spree; Breaks two more Guinness World records

BTS has now broken 20 different Guinness World Records! Read on to find out.

Not a day passes by without BTS making or breaking records. The talented septet enchanted ARMY worldwide with an amazing day-long BANG BANG CON concert, where they replayed some of their best concerts and performances for ARMY! BANG BANG CON started at 11:30 am IST and ended at 7:30 pm IST. ARMY trended 'Thank You BTS' post the concert to express their gratitude towards the septet. Now, the talented septet has added not one, but two more feathers to their star-studded cap! Yes, they broke two more Guinness World Records.

BTS' smash hit pop-disco track, Dynamite has broken two more Guinness World Records. Back in August, Dynamite became the first song by a Korean artist to top the Billboard Charts. Now it is revealed that Dynamite has spent 32 weeks on the US Hot 100 chart, beating the previous record-holder, PSY‘s Gangnam Style, by just one week! Currently, BTS' Japanese track Film Out composed by Jungkook and Back Number has replaced Dynamite on the Digital Song chart, proving BTS is their own competition!

You can check out the tweet here:

Two. More. BTS. Records. Dynamite continues to make history, nearly eight months after it's initial release! Most weeks on the US Hot 100 by a K-pop track

Most weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart Congratulations, @bts_twt! — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 16, 2021

BTS has now broken 20 different Guinness World Records! Meanwhile, rumours are rife that BTS will be making a comeback in May. Big Hit Entertainment, BTS label hasn't given an official statement, but with BTS we always know! Anyways, Congratulations to BTS!

