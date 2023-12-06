BTS' Dynamite reigns as GTA 6 trailer fails to snatch crown; surpasses BLACKPINK's Shut Down

BTS are undefeated once again. GTA 6 trailer set a new record as it gained millions of views within 24 hours of its release. There has been a lot of buzz around GTA 6 and though it could not break BTS' Dynamite's record, it did surpass BLACKPINK's milestone.

BTS's record unbeatable: GTA 6 breaks BLACKPINK's records

On December 5, GTA 6 unveiled the trailer for their latest game. The surprise release by Rockstar Games had everyone talking and gained a lot of attention. Just within 12 hours, the trailer gained more than 12 million views which was in the same league as BTS' Butter and Dynamite. Both tracks by BTS has surpassed over 100 million views in the first 24 hours of their release. While the GTA 6 trailer had 90 million views in 24 hours, Butter had garnered 108 million views and Dynamite had gathered 110 million views.

While BTS were undefeated, the trailer did manage to surpass BLACKPINK's record. Their song Pink Venom held a record of 90.4 million views within the first 24 hours.

Many fans voiced their desire for the collaboration between the two worlds of K-pop and video games. A fan also stated that they wanted BTS to sing the soundtrack of GTA in 2025.

BTS and BLACKPINK's recent news

It has been an important couple of days for both BLACKPINK and BTS.

BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will be enlisting for their mandatory military enlistment soon. BIGHIT MUSIC announced their enlistment plans on December 5. The agency stated that members RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will fulfil their mandatory service with the military by enlisting in the army. Jimin and Jungkook would be enlisting together, and RM and V would be following their own enlistment procedures.

On December 6, YG Entertainment confirmed that they have successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK. Though the members have agreed to go on with the agency, agreeing to the purpose of BLACKPINK's activities, none have renewed their individual exclusive contract with them till now. It is still unclear whether Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will sign their exclusive contract with them.

