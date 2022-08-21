BTS’ Dynamite’s 2nd Anniversary: 5 memorable performances of the septet’s iconic Grammy-nominated track

Released on August 21, 2020, ‘Dynamite’ is BTS’ first song recorded fully in English. Not only did ‘Dynamite’ become BTS’ first Billboard Hot 100 number one, but it also made the septet the first all-South Korean act to top the chart. The music video earned 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours, setting three Guinness World Records in the process.

Soon, ‘Dynamite’ brought the first Grammy nomination for BTS, for ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. As the iconic song celebrates its second anniversary today, we’re looking back at five out of the many memorable performances of the song.

1. 63rd Grammy Awards Show Performance

One of the highlights of the evening, BTS’ performance of ‘Dynamite’ made history by becoming their first solo stage at the Grammy Awards.

2. Music On A Mission | MusiCares Performance

With BTS in smart, matching black-and-white suits in a gorgeously lit theatre, this performance is truly one for the books! The cherry on top? BTS’ youngest member Jungkook also shows off his skills as a drummer!

3. The Late Late Show with James Corden Performance

From inside a trailer, to inside an aeroplane, and even recreating the set of the show, this intricate performance never fails to make one gasp as it segues seamlessly from 'Life Goes On' to 'Dynamite'!

4. NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert Performance

Take ‘Dynamite’ and add a talented live band, and you get this masterpiece! The group’s members were jamming along wholeheartedly, adding to the up-close and personal vibe of this performance.

5. Gyeongbokgung Performance

BTS performing one of their biggest hits while wearing a modern take on the traditional hanbok, with the majestic Gyeongbokgung lit up behind them and shining against the night sky. Truly magical.

