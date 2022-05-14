BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ sets new record on Shazam; Find Out

BTS’ 2020 hit ‘Dynamite’ has broken another record! ‘Music Discovery’ app Shazam revealed through its May 13th update, that BTS’ first full English language has now become the most-searched song by a Korean act on the application. The application can identify music based on a short sample played, using the microphone on a device.

‘Dynamite’ has now broken the record previously held by soloist PSY, with his viral hit ‘Gangnam Style’. The septet’s song has racked up a total of 6.79 million searches all over the world, achieving the title of most search song by a Korean act in Shazam’s history in less than two years since its release on August 21, 2020.

Upon its release, the song had debuted at a historic number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, a first not only for BTS, but also for any South Korean act (second Asian act overall). ‘Dynamite’ had gone on to become the first single to top both, Billboard’s new Global 200 chart and Global Excluding Us charts, simultaneously. In November 2020, BTS created history yet again with the song, as ‘Dynamite’ received a nomination at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’, becoming the first Korean pop artist to be recognised by the Recording Academy.

More recently, BTS set double records earlier this year in February, as the music video for ‘Dynamite’ hit 1.4 billion views on YouTube. Not only did it become the fastest K-Pop group music video ever to hit this mark, taking just over one year and six months to reach this milestone, but BTS also became the only Korean artist to cross the 1.4 billion views mark with three different music videos, following the group’s videos for ‘Boy With Luv’ and ‘DNA’.

