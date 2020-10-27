BTS' Dynamite spends ninth week on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10; Tops Global 200 & Global Excl US once again

BTS' Dynamite continues its steady pace on Billboard Charts as the single claimed No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100 while topping Billboard Global 200, Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Billboard Digital Song Sales.

While BTS ARMY is eagerly awaiting for their idols' new BE era to beckon upon them, the hysteria behind Dynamite just refuses to die down and with good reason. Dynamite became BTS' first No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 (making them the first Korean act to achieve this milestone) and nine weeks later, it continues to be rock steady in the Top 10 by attaining No. 7 for this week's Hot 100, which is indeed massively impressive.

Topping Hot 100, for this week, was 24kGoldn ft. iann dior's Mood followed by Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion's WAP, Drake ft. Lil Durk's Laugh Now Cry Later, The Weeknd's Blinding Lights and Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo's Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) at No. 2, 3, 4 and 5. Dynamite also continues to top Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. The catchy track added a third week atop Global 200 with 74.8 million streams (up 1% from last week) and 24,000 downloads sold globally (up 20%). Following Dynamite is Mood, WAP, Internet Money & Gunna ft. Don Toliver & NAV's Lemonade, Justin Bieber & benny blanco's Lonely to complete the Top 5.

As for Global Excl. U.S., Dynamite claimed the top spot for a fifth collective week with 63.5 million streams (up 2% from last week) and 15,000 global downloads sold in territories outside the US (up 25%). Following Dynamite, we had LiSA's Homura, Mood, Maluma's Hawái and Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) in the Top 5.

Through Dynamite, BTS also stood atop Billboard Digital Song Sales for a ninth week with 25,000 sales (down 43%).

ALSO READ: Dynamite becomes BTS' 10th MV to cross 500 million views on YouTube in just two months after its release

We're loving the Dynamite effect which is taking over Billboard and how!

