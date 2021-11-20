BTS' Dynamite surpasses 1.3 billion views on YouTube; VMin top November individual brand reputation rankings

On November 19, the music video for BTS’ pop-disco track 'Dynamite' surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube. The music video was released on August 21, 2020, at 9:30 am IST, meaning that it took about one year, two months, and 29 days to reach the milestone. Also, BTS members Jimin and V top November boy group member brand reputation rankings.

With this, 'Dynamite' is now the fastest Korean group video to hit 1.3 billion views, surpassing BLACKPINK’s previous record for 'Kill This Love' which achieved this record in two years, one month, and 17 days. It is also BTS’s third music video to surpass 1.3 billion views, after 'DNA' and 'Boy With Luv.' 'Dynamite' is a refreshing pop-disco genre track released on August 21, 2020, in the thick of the pandemic. It is BTS' first English-language track and the first song to be nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards! During the difficult times due to Covid 19, BTS released 'Dynamite' as a 'healing song' to spread its message of hope to the world.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin topped the list for the 35th consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 5,169,059. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included 'Friends,' 'ARMY,' and 'concert,' while his highest-ranking related terms included 'congratulate,' 'record,' and 'cool.' Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 89.69 percent positive reactions.

BTS’ V also held onto his spot at second place in the rankings this month, scoring a brand reputation index of 3,685,371 for November. BTS' Jin ranked fifth, BTS' Jungkook ranked seventh, BTS' Suga ranked eleventh, BTS' RM ranked fifteenth and BTS' J-Hope ranked eighteenth. Congratulations to BTS!

