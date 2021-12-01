BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ is this year’s most streamed song on Apple Music

BTS’ songs have been a record success in the past many years and have continued to be a part of our playlists no matter the mood. The boys have continued to show their diversity in terms of genres, styles, tempos, choreography themes, album concepts and more. So the fans were especially ecstatic when they heard that BTS will be breaking down another barrier by releasing their first English single ‘Dynamite’.

In August 2020, when they were looking for ways to get closer to their fans separated by the restrictions set due to a pandemic, BTS took to spreading energy and positivity with their upbeat track that soon broke multiple records. It shot to the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot100 chart and stayed on top of multiple music sites.

Now, over a year since its release, ‘Dynamite’ continues to be a beloved number as it has been crowned as the most streamed song of 2021 by Apple Music. A notable factor is, even though the track was released in mid-2020, it has shown immense power to catch people’s attention Apple Music’s annual Top Songs of 2021 that compiles a list of the 100 most popular songs of the year. BTS’ ‘Butter’ was also spotted at the 21st position, once again proving BTS’ unshakable stronghold on the music world.

The music video for Dynamite that dropped on August 21, 2020 has so far gathered a whopping 1.3 billion views, further displaying the love that people have for this BTS song. That only prompts us to check out the colorful, high-spirited piece once more!

