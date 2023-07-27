BTS earns RIAJ’s double platinum certification for Stay Gold; SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK and others go gold

In the latest certifications that were confirmed by RIAJ, K-pop groups like BTS, SEVENTEEN, aespa, BLACKPINK and TWICE earned for multiple songs! BTS’ popular Japanese track Stay Gold gets double platinum certification for crossing 200 million streams. TWICE’s Cheer Up and Moonlight Sunrise reaches 50 million streams, earning gold certificates and aespa’s Black Mamba and Next Level also crossed 50 million streams, getting gold. SEVENTEEN’s Pretty U and BLACKPINK’s BOOMBAYAH surpassed 50 million streams respectively, which got them the gold certificates.

BTS’ activities:

On July 27th, RM showed himself on camera, saying, "That is the way things are." In the camera screen, RM is normally sitting someplace with a short hair style. It was not revealed when the photograph was taken, yet his short hair drew more attention as he was about to enlist with the military. Already, on June 7th, RM went to the 'BTS 10th anniversary FESTA' held in the Han River Park region in Seoul, and said, "I will be enlisting soon." It is realized that RM is as of now working with music. In another photograph, he drew laughter with a 'graduation thesis clip' that was perpetually altered. He appears to have revealed an uncommon complaint about his work.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

SEVENTEEN's music video for Rock with you has surpassed 100 million views. Earlier, the music video for I Don't Want To Cry crossed 200 million views, and the music recordings for Clap, Aju Nice, Left and Right, HOT and Super each surpassed 100 million views. Rock with You has SEVENTEEN's more profound lines of emotions, vivacious melody, and enthusiastic performance. The verses, which recount the tale of 'I' who needs to be with the individual they love generally and can do anything for 'you' (their cherished one), convey the wild love for them in a genuine manner, communicating the enthusiasm of SEVENTEEN. The video shows SEVENTEEN's vivid love with a combination of innocence and genuineness about love and extraordinary scenes like riding a bike and other things.

