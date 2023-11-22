BTS earns shoutout by King Charles III during state banquet speech; compares septet to The Beatles

King Charles III added a touch of unexpected flair to the grandeur of a Buckingham Palace state banquet by making references to Korean popular culture. During the welcome for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the first day of his state visit, the King name-checked K-pop stars BLACKPINK and BTS.

King Charles III mentioned BTS

He expressed that artistic creativity has played a pivotal role in reshaping Korea's position in the British cultural scene. According to the King, “Korea has matched Danny Boyle with Bong Joon Ho, James Bond with Squid Game, and the Beatles’ Let It Be with BTS’ Dynamite.”

In his banquet speech, the King applauded the extraordinary beauty of South Korean culture in captivating imaginations. His words underscored the influential soft power and popular culture shared between Korea and Britain, citing popular directors, entertainment, and music from both nations that have truly captured global attention.

He playfully acknowledged K-pop sensation PSY, reminiscing about his 1992 visit to Korea with a humorous reference: "Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style!'" The King also shared his affection for iconic musical acts like the Beatles, Queen, and Elton John from his school days.

In a cultural exchange, the monarch recited an English-translated passage from The Wind Blows by Korean poet Yun Dong Ju. The grand banquet unfolded in the opulent Buckingham Palace ballroom, hosting over 160 guests from the U.K and South Korea. At the distinguished top table were the King and Queen alongside the South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Lady Kim Keon Hee, joined by Prince William and Kate. Notably, all four members of BLACKPINK were also in attendance, adding a touch of contemporary Korean pop culture to the regal affair.

BLACKPINK honored by King Charles III

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa graced the South Korea-UK State Banquet at Buckingham Palace as distinguished guests. Their presence was not only symbolic but also carried a significant purpose, as BLACKPINK served as advocates for the United Nations' sustainable development goals and held the esteemed position of ambassadors for the U.K.'s COP 26.

The banquet saw the attendance of prominent figures, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and members of the British Royal Family. In his address, King Charles III lauded BLACKPINK's commendable efforts in creating positive global change. He specifically commended Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé for their pivotal role in championing the message of environmental sustainability on the world stage. As ambassadors for the U.K.’s Presidency of COP 26 and staunch supporters of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, BLACKPINK's advocacy was recognized as a valuable contribution to the shared global efforts toward a sustainable future.

