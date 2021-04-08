BTS' EDM track Fake Love surpasses 900 million views on Youtube; J-Hope enthrals ARMY with silver hair selca

This is BTS' fourth track to achieve this feat, Previously, BTS' DNA, Boy With Luv and Dynamite achieved this feat.

At this point, BTS should add the line 'Breaking Records every day' on their social media profiles! BTS has achieved yet another incredible feat, another impressive YouTube milestone. On April 8, BTS' EDM track Fake Love surpassed 900 million views on YouTube. Fake Love was released on May 18, 2018, and BTS first premiered it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It means BTS has taken approximately two years and 10 months to achieve this feat.

Fake Love is the lead single of BTS' third album, Love Yourself: Tear. It can be described as an emo hip hop, grunge-rock, rap-rock and electropop song which relies on rock instrumentals. Lyrically the song talks about love that was once believed to be destiny but turned out to be fake in the end. This is BTS' fourth song to surpass 900 million views. Previously, their smash-hit songs DNA, Boy With Luv and Dynamite have achieved this feat.

Meanwhile, ARMY is in awe of J-Hope silver hair! ARMY first noticed Hobi's silver hair in Tae Ft Sope's V-live and later during HYBE's official video announcing their acquisition of Ithaca Holdings. Today, Hobi posted a selca on BTS' official Twitter with a sweet message that read - ARMY you have been good right. I miss you so much. Cheer up today. Let's say 'Fighting' to all of us. There have been strong rumours about BTS' comeback in May, but so far there isn't any official announcement. Honestly, we cannot wait! Congratulations to BTS!

You can check out J-Hope's silver hair selca below:

