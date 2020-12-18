BTS emerges as the most mentioned K pop artists on Twitter India; EXO & BLACKPINK follow the Bangtan boys

BTS recently became the most mentioned and talked about Korean pop artists in India on Twitter, followed by EXO and BLACKPINK.

BTS dominated music conversations in India on Twitter in 2020, with the rendition of song Never Not by Jungkook becoming the most retweeted tweet in music among users in this country. According to #ThisHappened2020 Twitter report, BTS continued to rule #KpopTwitter and emerged as artists with most Retweeted Tweets in music in India this year. Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were other global artistes who led music conversations in the country.

BTS was also the most mentioned K-pop artiste of the year in India, followed by Exo and BLACKPINK. The results are based on the total number of retweets /likes /quote tweets by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 and November 15 this year.

If you missed it, in November, BTS had a bigger feat. BE earned BTS it’s fifth No. 1 on Billboard 200 with 242,000 equivalent album units earned in the US in the week ending November 26, as revealed by Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Of the 242,000 units earned by BE, it comprises of 177,000 in album sales, 35,000 TEA units and 30,000 SEA units (which equates to 48.56 million on-demand streams of BE's songs). BE's first week happens to be the largest for a group's album, in terms of both equivalent album units and album sales, since BTS' previous Billboard 200 No. 1 album Map of the Soul: 7, which earned 422,000 units in its first week, with 347,000 in album sales.

Interestingly, BTS is the first group to earn two No.1's on Billboard 200 in 2020 and second act overall after YoungBoy Never Broke Again (38 Baby 2 and Top) to achieve this milestone. Along with BE and MOTS: 7, BTS achieved No. 1 on Billboard 200 with Love Yourself: Tear (2018), Love Yourself: Answer (2018) and Map of the Soul: Persona (2019).

