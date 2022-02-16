BTS, ENHYPEN, NCT and more rank high on Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard’s World Albums Chart for the week of February 19 has been released, and BTS has reclaimed the top spot on the chart this week. BTS’ ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ moves up a spot to rank 1, making it the album’s 103rd overall week on the chart, as well as its 35th non-consecutive week at number 1. In addition to ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’, BTS is currently charting six albums in the top 15 this week, including: ‘BE’ at number 6, ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ at number 8, ‘Love Yourself: Her’ at number 9, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’ at number 14, and ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ at number 15.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s new repackaged album, ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ moves down a spot to number 2, in its fourth consecutive week on the chart, after maintaining the top spot for three weeks in a row.

Additionally, in its eighth consecutive week, NCT’s latest studio album ‘Universe’ holds on to its spot at number 4, while NCT 127’s ‘Sticker’ ranks at number 7, in its 21st week on the chart. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ extends its own record of being the longest-charting K-Pop album of 2021, by ranking number 10 this week, in the album’s 37th consecutive week on the chart.

BLACKPINK’s ‘THE ALBUM’ rises to rank at number 12 in its 71st week on the chart, followed by ITZY’s release ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ rising to number 13 in its 19th non-consecutive week on the World Albums Chart.

