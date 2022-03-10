BTS enters 6 releases in Top 15 of Billboard’s World Album’s Chart; NCT, TWICE, ENHYPEN & more rank high

Billboard’s World Albums chart for the week of March 12 is here! In this week, BTS sees four of their releases in the top 10, and a total of six albums in the top 15 spots. The group’s 2020 hit release ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ maintains its rank at number 2 for the week, in its 106th week on the chart. BTS’ ‘BE’ rises up a spot to rank number 3, followed by ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’ also rising up a spot to rank at number 4. ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ rises up to number 8, followed by ‘Love Yourself: Her’ at number 11, and ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ at number 14.

NCT’s ‘Universe’, the group’s latest studio release, is spending its 11th consecutive week on the chart, currently at number 6. In its 24th consecutive week, NCT 127’s ‘Sticker’ rises up a spot to number 7. TWICE’s release ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ continues in its 15th non-consecutive week in the World Albums chart, this week at number 9. ENHYPEN’s ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ follows in its seventh consecutive week on the chart at rank 10.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s ‘THE ALBUM’ is spending its 734th week on the chart, moving up a spot to rank at number 12 for this week, followed by ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ climbing to rank 13 in its 22nd week. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ extends its own record as the longest-charting album released in 2021, spending its 40th consecutive week on the chart, rounding out this week’s rankings at number 15.

Congratulations to all the artists!

