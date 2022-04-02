BTS at ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic'; Backstage pic with Jimin, SUGA, RM, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak inside

Oh how our two worlds are colliding together! On April 1 local time, many attendees of a particular concert tweeted about spotting some BTS members at the Silk Sonic concert in Las Vegas. But as mobile phones were not allowed inside the venue, fans thought nothing of it and went about their day.

However, a few hours later, the superduo Silk Sonic posted about the South Korean powerhouse’s visit. In a snap shared by singer Bruno Mars, BTS’ Jimin, SUGA and RM can be spotted with the members of Silk Sonic. He captioned the image with “Thank you @bts.bighitofficial for coming down to last nights gig in Las Vegas. Hope y’all enjoyed yourselves! Sincerely @silksonic”.

Anderson .Paak also posted the same image with “SHEEEEESH!!!” expressing just how happy he was for their attendance. The BTS members also each shared the image on their own Instagram account with Jimin going caption-less, RM calling them legend and SUGA putting up a black and white version.

Silk Sonic is currently doing their special live shows called 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' at Dolby Live in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, BTS is currently in Sin City for a performance at the Grammy Awards this Sunday where they are nominated for their second award followed by 4 nights of sold out shows at the Allegiant Stadium. Member Jungkook was recently announced COVID-19 positive while J-Hope is expected to leave South Korea soon after completing his quarantine.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS and ARMY take over worldwide trends with April Fool’s Day pranks: FATHER OF BTS, Jhin, MR & more