BTS, EXO and SEVENTEEN lead ‘Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings’ this month

The ‘Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute’ revealed the ‘Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings’ for August and Kpop enthusiasts are excited to see their favourtite idols on the charts! BTS topped the index for a record-breaking thirty-ninth consecutive month followed by EXO on number two and SEVENTEEN on number three.

The Brand Reputation Rankings are always a nerve-wracking stringent procedure of an in-depth analysis of how engaged netizens and media outlets are with the content provided by the groups. After both positive and negative analysis of consumers’ online habits, participation index, media index, communication index and consumer traffic, the organisation reveals the rankings for the top boy groups. All the data was analysed and compiled from July 14 to August 14.

According to the director of Korea Corporate Reputation Research, BTS brand data decreased by 12.65% from last month, however, the positive data was analysed to be 83.01%. Some frequently seen keywords included ‘Butter’, ‘ARMY’ and 'Billboard’.

EXO rose to number two on the index and witnessed an impressive increase of 20.97% in their score as compared to July. The group recently received a ‘Gaon Million Certification’ alongside the second runner-up SEVENTEEN.

The top 30 boy groups for August 2021 are BTS, EXO, SEVENTEEN, NCT, ASTRO, THE BOYZ, MONSTA X, SHINee, BTOB, Super Junior, 2PM, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SF9, Stray Kids, ONF, Golden Child, Highlight, TREASURE, ENHYPEN, ATEEZ, Winner, NU’EST, Infinite, TVXQ, VIXX, VERIVERY, PENTAGON, FTISLAND, Block B and GOT7.

Congratulations to all the groups who made it to the list!

