BTS, EXO’s Kai become the only Korean artists in Rolling Stone’s ‘The 25 Most Stylist Musicians Now’ List

On January 21, Rolling Stone published its list of ‘The 25 Most Stylish Musicians Now’. Voted by some journalists, designers, and industry insiders, the list includes artists that Rolling Stones describes to be “influencing fashion as much as they’re shaping music”. BTS and EXO’s Kai are the only Korean artists to make it to the list.

BTS made it to the Top 5 of the list, coming in at number 4. The American pop culture magazine shared, “BTS have always been as adventurous with their fashion as they are with their music, breaking down gender norms one leather corset at a time.” Rolling Stone went on to share that “the group has also elevated standard concert attire to more high-fashion fare. Few other artists have moved menswear so far forward.” The magazine also mentioned that the fashion house, Louis Vuitton, called BTS “one of the most influential groups in the world”. Notably, BTS was selected as Louis Vuitton’s global ambassadors, last spring.

Additionally, EXO’s Kai was ranked at number 24 on the list, with Rolling Stone describing that his style “runs the gamut from preppy to punk, and he deftly mixes fashion influences (and accessories!) as easily as he mixes musical genres, with a sartorial swagger that’s at once cool and coy.” The magazine went on to discuss Kai’s outfits in EXO’s music video for ‘Obsession’, and his concept photos for his solo EP ‘Peaches’, while also mentioning that Kai became Korea’s first-ever male global ambassador for Gucci Eyewear in 2018.

The list also includes musicians Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Harry Styles in the Top 5, along with BTS.

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin and ENHYPEN reach new milestones on Spotify; Details inside