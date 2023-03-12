BTS extends own Guinness World Record for being the most streamed group act on Spotify

BTS has been the creator and breaker of many records over the many years that they have been active as musicians. Recognised worldwide for their unmatched talent and fame, the group has done it once again. According to the latest update by Guinness World Records, the South Korean group has gone and extended their own record becoming one of the biggest teams on the music platform, Spotify.

BTS’ Guinness World Records

Announced on March 10, BTS has broken their own record this time around, unlike their previous achievements. Guinness World Records has announced that not one but two of the records by the group have now been extended by themselves. The group’s total streams across credits add upto a whopping 31.96 billion in number on the music platform Spotify. The data has been calculated as per March 3, 2023. It has almost doubled from the last time it was measured in April 2021, showing the immense growth of the septet globally. Back in 2021, BTS overtook Coldplay to become the most streamed group on Spotify and have now extended their record substantially.

The latest update by Guinness World Records also mentions their recent win at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards when they won the award for Favorite Music Group. This has added to their number of wins at the award show, making it to an impressive seven as of this year. 2023 marked the group’s fourth consecutive year winning the category. Some of the other Guinness World Records held by the group include being the most followed group on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, making them the absolute Kings of social media.

BTS’ solo activities

Following the enlistment of member Jin, J-Hope has announced his plans to go next. Meanwhile, RM will be collaborating with SE SO NEON member So!YoON! for an upcoming track ‘Smoke Sprite’. Member SUGA is rumoured to be collaborating with IU soon while Jungkook has kept his fans entertained with regular lives. Along with this, Jimin is planning for a solo debut on March 24 as member V takes over the world of variety with his appearance in ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ (or ‘Seojin’s’).

