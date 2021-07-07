BTS extends streak of Butter No.1 on Billboard Hot 100 for sixth week + Releases Permission to Dance teaser

BTS releases how and where you can watch the Permission to Dance performance. Read more to know about it!

BTS extends its streak of maintaining Number 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the sixth consecutive week with their summer single ‘Butter’. The worldwide artists have become the second group to have the longest chart topping song from its debut since 1995. Along with this, they rank at number three on the Global 200 and number two on the Global excluding US charts. The song received 11 million streams in the United States and sold 153,000 downloads while attracting 28.3 million radio airplay audience attractions. Billboard released that all of this data shows an increase from their fifth week sales and radio airplay thereby showing that the song is still going strong on the chart. BTS members shared their gratitude and love on Weverse after the news. BTS’s Suga had expressed last week that he wished if the baton of Number 1 was passed on from Butter to the group’s upcoming single ‘Permission to Dance’. He messaged on Weverse conveying his surprise that perhaps this wish might come true since ‘Permission to Dance’ will release on 9th July on ARMY’s birthday.

BTS also dropped a video teaser for ‘Permission to Dance’ which sent the fans into frenzy as they seven men were dressed in cowboy outfits, something which the ARMY was speculating after their announcement. Suga holds a newspaper in the beginning which reads headlines like ‘Purple balloons signal the end of COVID-19’. It talks about a hope for a better future. The complete country vibe ends with the song’s lyrics ‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance’.

Naver Now tweeted BTS’s announcement where they will be part of a special show called ‘A Butterful Getaway with BTS’. There will be a special talk show and performance of ‘Permission to Dance’ on Naver Now at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST) followed by which a they will also perform this new single on HYBE LABELS Youtube at 9:30 PM KST (6 PM IST), all of it on 9th July.

Watch the Permission to Dance teaser video here:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

How excited are you for Permission to Dance? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Share your comment ×