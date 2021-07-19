BTS face heat, cold, mud and more in ‘Permission to Dance’ shooting sketch

The boys engage in amusing activities and occasional banter on the sets. Read more below.

On 18 July, Big Hit Music released the behind the scenes of the most recent music video shot by BTS on their official YouTube channel BANGTANTV. Titled ‘Permission to Dance' MV Shooting Sketch, it showed the funny and then some not so funny anecdotes from the shooting sets of the music video. Shot sometime in June, the group along with their crew is faced with challenges that they overcome with smiles.

The video begins with SUGA and Jungkook going over a particularly small scene that they keep reshooting just to get the best shot. SUGA explains the Sign Language that was used in the choreography expressing phrases like ‘to dance’ and ‘I feel good’. Soon they are joined by Jimin who is perfecting his magazine throw and then the rest of the team who engage in light-hearted steps surrounded by purple balloons.

The members leave no chance to tease a yellow-haired RM who they call tennis ball and wish to play with. At one point V adds some choreography of his own, asking everyone to follow. Between displaying their love for their fandom, ARMY, and explaining the overall idea of the video through interviews, RM slips in a heat weather report and adorably screams into a hand-held fan. Jungkook takes on the role of a director and instructs Jin, making everyone around burst into laughter.

On the second day of the shoot, they are joined by kids for a cameo in the video to whom the BTS members take a great liking. J-Hope expresses his wish to go travelling looking at the beautiful view of the set and decides on witty moves with Jin. The video ends with a flash mob in the mud and wishes to return to the maskless routine.

It was indeed a fun-filled video for the Bangtan Boys and the viewers alike. Watch below.

Credits :Big Hit Music

