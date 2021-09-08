BTS’ ‘Fake Love’ joins the Billion club on YouTube, ‘ON’ hits 400 Million views

BTS achieved another milestone on YouTube and this time with their superhit single ‘Fake Love’. On September 8 at around 8:40 AM KST (5:10 AM IST), the ‘Fake Love’ music video became BTS’ fifth music video to garner over 1 billion views on YouTube joining ‘DNA’, ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey, ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Mic Drop’ featuring Steve Aoki. On the same day, BTS’ title song from the album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, that is ‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima became the group’s fourteenth music video to garner over 400 million views!

‘Fake Love’ was released as the title track of the second album of BTS’ ‘Love Yourself’ trilogy, that is, ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ back in May 2018.

Here’s the music video for ‘Fake Love’.

The song ‘Fake Love’, as evident from the title, revolves around the boys who are broken because of how they could not succeed in their relationships despite doing everything and moulding themselves into somebody they are not. With incredible high-end music, super addictive choreography and detailed in-depth music video, the song continues to be one of the best released by the septet.

‘ON’ entered the music industry in February 2020 and swept fans off their feet with the incredibly catchy rhythms of the song and one of the most difficult choreography of the group ever!

Here’s the music video for ‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Firm: Coma Prima.

‘ON’ joined ‘Butter’, ‘Spring Day’, ‘DNA’, ‘Fire’, ‘Fake Love’, ‘Dope’, ‘Save Me’, ‘Mic Drop’, ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears, ‘IDOL’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Not Today’ and ‘Dynamite’ by achieving the milestone.

Recently, BTS’ superhit English single ‘Butter' returned to number 1 on the ‘Billboard Hot 100’ charts, marking the song’s tenth week on the top, after the boys revealed a remix of the song featuring American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion. The song was also titled number 1 on the 'Songs of the Summer 2021’ as revealed by Billboard.

Previously, BTS’ first-ever English single ‘Dynamite’ became the fastest Korean group music video to reach one billion views on YouTube. The song achieved this milestone in just seven months and twenty-two days after its release.

BTS’ ‘Idol’ is also close to hitting a billion views on YouTube. At present, the song has over 996 Million views.

