BTS' fan attempts to grab V's hair during Japan schedule, receives backlash from netizens; watch

A BTS fan attempted to grab V's hair as he tried getting into his car after an event. He recently went to Japan for a luxury brand endorsement on August 23. The Love Me Again singer was surrounded by huge numbers of fans who came to take glimpses of their favorite, leading to this surprising act which angered netizens from all over the world.

BTS' fan attempts to grab V's hair

On August 23, the Winter Bear singer took over the internet for many reasons but the one that enraged netizens all across the globe was the disrespectful behavior of a particular. The member flew to Japan on August 22 alongside close friend and actor Park Bo Gum for a brand pop-up store opening. He went viral for his stunning look for the event as the member was leaving the venue, he was welcomed by fans waiting outside. The atmosphere was fine and seemingly the idol himself was excited to see so many people gathered for him. Until a fan tried to grab his hair as he was getting into his car.

Netizens criticized fan for trying to grab V's hair

Numerous fans voiced their disapproval of the fan following this occurrence. The fan received massive backlash not only from Korean netizens but also from ARMYs all over the world. Many netizens criticized them for engaging in such an act and urged them to keep their distance from the artist because it might have harmed him. A fan said on the X app (formerly Twitter) that seeing one's favorite K-pop in real life may excite fans but they should always respect the artists and refrain from going overboard.

About V's recent activities

The BTS member is currently preparing for his solo debut album called Layover. He has already dropped the pre-released songs from the album which are Love Me Again and Rainy Days along with the official music videos on August 9 and 11 (KST) respectively. The next track is set to release on September 13. The highly anticipated first album of V, which fans have been waiting for for a long time, will be released on September 8, 1 pm (KST).

