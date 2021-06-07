BTS fanboys over Usher's viral Butter challenge TikTok video; ARMY are hoping for a collab

BTS members channel their inner fanboys as Usher gives a shoutout to BTS' new pop summer track, Butter. Read on to find out.

One of the things we admire about BTS besides their extraordinary performing talent is the fact that despite being such big stars, they are incredibly humble and grounded. BTS is known for being 'humble kings' and 'legends' who graciously shower love and appreciation upon fellow artists and hence it is no surprise that talented artists like Drake, Ariana Grande and Coldplay have showered unconditional praise upon BTS.

However, there is one artist who BTS is a big fan of but unfortunately, we haven't seen an 'on camera interaction' of them yet. The artist is none other than the talented singer-songwriter and dancer, Usher! BTS, particularly Jimin is a big fan of Usher. Usher's name finds a reference in BTS' latest summer bop, Butter. V sings “Smooth like butter, pull you in like no other. Don’t need no Usher, to remind me you’ve got it bad." It is a reference to one of Usher's iconic tracks, U Got it Bad which released way back in 2001! Usher loved the reference so much so that he participated in BTS' viral TikTok challenge and even gave a shoutout to BTS!

The TikTok video went viral and ARMY jokingly asked if Jimin is doing okay and the update is that his excitement levels are shooting through the roof and it was evident with BTS channelling their inner fanboys by commenting three flushed face emojis, suggesting that the members were star-struck at the mention. They may be worldwide famous themselves, but they’re still fanboys at heart! ARMY hope we get to see BTS x Usher very soon!

You can check Usher's TikTok video below:

