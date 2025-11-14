BTS fans allegedly catch 2 women trying to break into Jungkook’s home, perpetrators hide from cameras

BTS’ Jungkook’s has been the target of many rumors and privacy invasions ever since his military discharge. Right on the day he returned home, someone attempted to surpass security and enter his home, but was caught, leading to a fine. Now, a new clip has been shared on social media where alleged Russian nationals have seemingly gotten hold of two Japanese fans of the singer as they were trying to enter his home. They shared the ordeal online to advise others and remind them of minding boundaries.

BTS fans prevent another break-in at Jungkook’s home

On November 13, a fan shared an alleged instance of coming across two intruders near Jungkook’s home in Seoul, South Korea. According to the user who identifies themselves as a Russian national and was seemingly walking their dog in the same area as the singer’s home, they found two suspicious women in front of the BTS member’s home.

On going closer, they discovered that the two were trying out multiple code combinations on the password-protected lock on the star’s house. After failing to get in, they seemed to be striking out the numbers written with them. A clear attempt was made to trespass on the GOLDEN singer’s home, which the netizen supposedly tried to stop and advise against. They then went in with their camera to record the person’s face, but were unable to and were pushed aside, sharing the experience on social media. This comes amid the already rampant dating rumors Jungkook has been targeted with, making fans furious.

Meanwhile, BTS is known to be currently working on their spring 2026 album. The team stayed in Los Angeles for 2 months while working on it and is said to have completed recording it. RM recently shared that he really likes the outcome despite previously worrying about it while recording.

