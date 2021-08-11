BTS’ fans make meaningful donations in celebration of ‘Winter Bear’s second anniversary

18 minutes ago  |  2.9K
   
BTS' V at 2017 Melon Music Awards Red Carpet; Courtesy News1
Advertisement

BTS’ V’s solo song ‘Winter Bear’ marked its second anniversary on August 9 and fans celebrated the day in the best way possible! ARMYs all across the world made donations to rehabilitation agencies, children’s health care foundations, cancer care support centres and animal shelters. Fans also trended several hashtags on Twitter including #2YearsWithWinterBear and GOOD DAY WITH V.

Kim Taehyung aka V released the sweet track as a gift by specially making a full-English song with the help of translation tools so that his global fans can enjoy the gift too. The pop-rock ballad song is written by V with the help of BTS’ RM, Hiss noise and Adora. V shot the video in various locations during the group’s ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ world tour. 

Fans in Africa, Australia, UAE, Paraguay, the USA and the Philippines made donations to children’s cancer support, daycare centres, health care foundations and rehabilitation agencies while fans in Chile, Latin America, Qatar and Syria sent help to animal shelters and environmental protection agencies. Some fans adopted pets themselves. ARMYs in the Philippines and Myanmar provided support to old age homes and organisations which support girls in sanitary protection while in Bangladesh, the United States and Myanmar, monetary support was provided to families suffering because of Covid-19.

Here are some of the fan bases that worked actively in the projects.

BTS’ ARMY has time and again helped the world in becoming a better place by making donations on the members’ birthdays, the group’s anniversaries and other important occasions following the philanthropic footsteps of their idols.

ALSO READ: 'Our Composer RM', Jimin V Live & Taehyung selca tomorrow; Know what these BTS related Twitter trends are for

What is your favourite thing about the ‘Winter Bear’ MV? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement

Credits:


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All