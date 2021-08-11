BTS’ fans make meaningful donations in celebration of ‘Winter Bear’s second anniversary

BTS’ V’s solo song ‘Winter Bear’ marked its second anniversary on August 9 and fans celebrated the day in the best way possible! ARMYs all across the world made donations to rehabilitation agencies, children’s health care foundations, cancer care support centres and animal shelters. Fans also trended several hashtags on Twitter including #2YearsWithWinterBear and GOOD DAY WITH V.

Kim Taehyung aka V released the sweet track as a gift by specially making a full-English song with the help of translation tools so that his global fans can enjoy the gift too. The pop-rock ballad song is written by V with the help of BTS’ RM, Hiss noise and Adora. V shot the video in various locations during the group’s ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ world tour.

Fans in Africa, Australia, UAE, Paraguay, the USA and the Philippines made donations to children’s cancer support, daycare centres, health care foundations and rehabilitation agencies while fans in Chile, Latin America, Qatar and Syria sent help to animal shelters and environmental protection agencies. Some fans adopted pets themselves. ARMYs in the Philippines and Myanmar provided support to old age homes and organisations which support girls in sanitary protection while in Bangladesh, the United States and Myanmar, monetary support was provided to families suffering because of Covid-19.

Here are some of the fan bases that worked actively in the projects.

Along with our beloved godson Charly, a new member joins the family, PECHE, a beautiful Jaguar that is in the care of Buin Zoo. We are happy to be able to sponsor again with lots of love and affection! #2YearsWithWinterBear

GOOD DAY WITH V pic.twitter.com/DVEdCyyqfH — VANTEXPRESION¹¹¹³CHILE(SEMI REST) (@VantExpresion) August 9, 2021

In honour of WINTER BEAR 2nd anniversary, we donated Pet Food & Supplies to PAWS RESCUE QATAR a non-profit animal shelter dedicated to providing a safe haven for homeless and rescued animals. GOOD DAY WITH V#2YearsWithWinterBear

#태형이의선물_WinterBear와함께한_2년 pic.twitter.com/oNEeYGfpQF — KTH_QATAR (slow) (@KthQatar) August 9, 2021

In celebration of #2YearsWithWinterBear and inspired by Taehyung, we share comfort, healing and love with kids from Imani Rehabilitation Agency in Kenya that is committed to providing a loving family set-up for children with a background of poverty, vulnerability and abandonment pic.twitter.com/jqv7fuD1xC — BTS V Africa ¹¹/SLOW (@AfricaTaehyung) August 9, 2021

#2YearsWithWinterBear To celebrate Winter Bear's 2nd Anniversary, we've donated to Bidyanondo Foundation's Emergency Covid19 campaign.They're providing lunch, disinfectant, PPE for medical personals & hand Sanitizer to fight against the 3rd wave of Covid19 in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/7JHbpqhbNZ — BTS V BANGLADESH (@BTSV_BD) August 9, 2021

EVERYDAY IS A GOOD DAY WITH V In celebration of #2YearsWithWinterBear We have participated in helping families who are impacted by the pandemic in Indonesia. Together with others a total of $8254 have been collected and distributed to the families in need by @iluniUIusa pic.twitter.com/6RQdT8PxBZ — TAEHYUNG USA(@TaehyungUSA) August 9, 2021

BTS’ ARMY has time and again helped the world in becoming a better place by making donations on the members’ birthdays, the group’s anniversaries and other important occasions following the philanthropic footsteps of their idols.

