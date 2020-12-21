BTS fans pick Dynamite as their favourite BTS MV of 2020; Life Goes On, Black Swan witnessed close competition

Pinkvilla reached out to fans on Twitter, asking them what their favourite BTS MV of the year is. They have chosen BTS's single Dynamite.

Although 2020 did not pan out as BTS intended, it was a memorable year for the septet on the music front. The K-pop group released two albums and a number of music videos to support it. While all videos racked over millions of views, there were four music videos BTS dropped which stood out. This includes Black Swan, ON, Dynamite and Life Goes On. With the year ending, Pinkvilla reached out to fans on Twitter to find out which of the four videos were their favourite.

With over 650 voters casting their votes, BTS's music video of Dynamite emerged as the favourite. The MV received 37.2 per cent of the votes. The single is BTS' first all-English track. The song led to BTS topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time. The music video featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook took the retro path. The group featured a doughnut outlet, an ice cream truck, a disco shop and more in the video! It also featured nods to legendary musicians like The Beatles, Michael Jackson and many more. The song was performed on various platforms, including America's Got Talent and American Music Awards. If that wasn't enough, Dynamite also helped the septet bag their first-ever Grammy nomination.

At the time of reporting, the MV has surpassed 709 million views, with the views only seeing an upward curve. Life Goes On and Black Swan were neck-to-neck for the second spot before the former took the lead. Life Goes On received 24.8 per cent votes whereas Black Swan settled in for 23 per cent. Check out the poll results below:

Do you agree with the results? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Most Fashionable K Pop Group of 2020: Fans bow down to BTS and BLACKPINK's style statements this year

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :

Share your comment ×