BTS fans receive first update on SUGA; discover his generous nature even during military service

There's finally news about BTS' SUGA following his enlistment as a public service worker. Back in September, SUGA shared a touching message with fans as he prepared to serve for the mandatory military services. However, since then, there's been a notable lack of updates—until now.

BTS’ SUGA’s update was shared with fans

In a recent tweet, someone shared that their boyfriend took part in the public service worker training and crossed paths with BTS’ SUGA. Given the limited updates on the idol post-enlistment, this marked a noteworthy development. The tweet casually mentioned that the person was previously busy with assignments and their pursuit of a boyfriend. The boyfriend, whom they met on campus, went through public service worker training and had the chance to meet SUGA.

Specifically, the person's boyfriend highlighted SUGA's kindness by recounting how the idol treated his training teammates to water and Pepero (Korean chocolate), and he even shared some with her. And if that wasn't heartwarming enough, the same person went on to reveal that SUGA wasn't just a generally kind person but also a considerate leader. It came to light that during the training, he assumed the role of team leader for a group named Pyeong Chang Su, which interestingly coincided with the name of a water brand.

When these updates surfaced, SUGA's fans, the ARMYs, couldn't contain their excitement over finally receiving some information about SUGA and witnessing his caring nature towards those in his circle, mirroring the way he treats his fellow BTS members. The update provided a sense of relief for ARMYs, assuring them that SUGA is doing well as a division leader, gaining respect and love from those in his midst, and undergoing his training with peace.

More about BTS’ SUGA

BTS' SUGA, affectionately known as beloved Yoongi by fans, will fulfill his military service through an alternative path, excluding combat duties. This alternative service is commonly undertaken by individuals facing health challenges and involves working in diverse government agencies and welfare institutions, such as government buildings and schools.

At present, all BTS members are either dedicated to solo projects or fulfilling their military service. The rest of the BTS members including RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook shared that they have commenced their enlistment process. Anticipation lingers as it is speculated that BTS will reunite as a group in 2025.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Suchwita Ep 23 teaser OUT: BTS' SUGA, Kim Nam Gil share heartwarming and hilarious life moments in candid talk