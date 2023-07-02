BTS fans spot Jungkook's solo debut Seven's posters in cities all around the world; What's happening?

BTS' Jungkook announced his solo debut single Seven's release but unpredicted promotional posters appeared in different parts of the world. Fans from Bangkok, Chicago, Paris, Dallas, San Francisco, and more have started talking about surprise promotional posters all over the cities. Jungkook's digital Seven is scheduled to release on July 14 and fans speculate there's something huge coming their way before the release.

BTS' has an inevitably huge fanbase, and to promote Jungkook's digital single Seven globally, it seems like BIGHIT MUSIC has chosen to take a unique path. After the announcement of the song, BTS fans started noticing the appearance of Seven's poster on the walls of their cities. Jungkook has unexpectedly taken over the cities with two of his posters. One of the black and white monochrome posters featured Jungkook in a black blazer hiding his eyes as he displayed his tattoos.

The second poster is yet one of a kind as it had clothes on a chair positioned in a way that it depicted a person sitting on it but there's no one in the frame. Another interesting thing to notice is that Jungkook's Seven is written on the center top and the phrase "days a week" is displayed on the white t-shirt all hinting towards Seven days a week. Fans' anticipation for something huge started to increase as Jungkook usually drops his solo music out of the blue but this one is definitely not usual. And fans can't seem to hold their excitement.

About Jungkook's Seven

Jungkook will be the next BTS member to drop his solo music after SUGA as hinted at the FESTA 2022 Dinner party. On June 30, BIGHIT MUSIC shared the news of Jungkook's upcoming digital single Seven. The STILL WITH YOU singer also took to Weverse for a live session to talk directly about the release with fans. According to the schedule shared by BTS' agency, Jungkook's hit solo songs STILL WITH YOU and MY YOU will finally be available on different music streaming platforms making it an official release on July 3rd. From Behind The Scenes films, concept photos, film previews, and MV teaser, fans are clearing their schedule because Seven will take over the upcoming weeks before its official release on July 14. After the music video is dropped, a performance video will also be released on July 25.

