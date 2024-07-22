BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook are all set to appear in a brand-new variety show where they will travel across various places and spend quality time together. However, it is also being speculated by the artists’ fans that they will also be releasing a special OST for the show. Anticipation among fans has skyrocketed as there is a high possibility of new music being released by the maknaes of the group.

Will BTS' Jimin and Jungkook release an OST track?

Discussions within the BTS fandom have been on the rise ever since hints of a new OST by Jimin and Jungkook were dropped. A new teaser for the artists’s upcoming travel show, Are You Sure?! has been released and fans have noticed that a still ‘Keep Going’ has been written. Moreover, they also noticed that Jimin’s solo music video, Who, also contains a poster in the background with the exact phrase.

Wondering what the phrase might mean, the fans have concluded that it is hinting towards new content. The most possible answer would be that they both have collaborated on a song together for the show and the title will be Keep Going. Everyone on social media is expressing their excitement over it and cannot wait for the official news to drop.

Are You Sure?! concept and release date

The show is described as a travel series where Jimin and Jungkook will be traveling across different regions, doing various activities, and spending quality time together. As the title suggests, throughout their journey, they encountered unexpected events that made them question, "Are You Sure?!"

The duo visited New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan. In New York, they explored the bustling cityscape, visiting iconic landmarks and enjoying the diverse food scene.

On Jeju Island, they immersed themselves in nature, experiencing the tranquility of its beaches and hiking trails. Sapporo offered a blend of cultural and outdoor activities, from visiting traditional markets to exploring breathtaking landscapes.

Are You Sure?! will consist of 8 episodes in total, and the first two episodes are scheduled to premiere on August 8, 2024, on the Disney+ streaming platform. Are you ready to watch Jimin and Jungkook take on thrilling challenges?

Watch Are You Sure?! teaser

