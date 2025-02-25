BTS fans win Seoul’s Environmental Stepping Stone Award for SUGA Forest initiative

In a remarkable recognition of environmental activism within the K-pop fandom, BTS member SUGA’s dedicated fan-driven project, SUGA Forest, has been honored with the Environmental Stepping Stone Award from the Seoul Environmental Federation. The initiative was selected as one of 2024 People Who Made Seoul Beautiful, an annual recognition program that highlights individuals and organizations making a major impact on environmental preservation and sustainable development in the city. In keeping with the initiative’s eco-conscious ethos, even the award plaque was crafted from recycled plastic.

Launched in March 2024 in celebration of SUGA’s birthday, SUGA Forest is an eco-conscious initiative that goes beyond traditional fan projects. While K-pop fandoms are known for extravagant birthday celebrations, often featuring billboards, advertisements, and large-scale charitable donations, SUGA’s fans chose to mark the occasion with a lasting and sustainable tribute.

Rather than a short-term event, SUGA Forest was designed as a long-term initiative, contributing positively to Seoul’s urban greenery while promoting climate action and biodiversity. The project emphasizes the importance of sustainable fan culture, setting an inspiring example for other fandoms around the world.

What makes SUGA Forest especially noteworthy is its collaboration with two major environmental institutions: the Seoul Environmental Federation and the Korea National Park Service’s Bukhansan Ecological Exploration Center. This marks the first time a celebrity-inspired forest has been developed with direct support from national conservation organizations.

The initiative is carefully planned to ensure long-term ecological benefits. By selecting native plants suited to Seoul’s environment, the forest supports local wildlife and contributes to the city’s green infrastructure. It also serves as a carbon sink, helping to offset urban pollution.

Beyond its ecological benefits, SUGA Forest was envisioned as a place of healing and tranquility. SUGA, known for his introspective and comforting music, often encourages mindfulness and self-care among his fans. Inspired by these messages, the forest provides a peaceful sanctuary where visitors can connect with nature, reflect, and find solace.

A fan representative behind the initiative shared that SUGA Forest is more than just a tribute; it reflects a strong commitment to environmental protection and sustainability. They highlighted how the project aligns with SUGA’s message of authenticity and comfort, hoping it will continue to inspire and create a positive impact. The group also expressed their dedication to furthering green initiatives in the future.

While SUGA is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, expected to be discharged in June 2025, his impact continues to be felt through initiatives like SUGA Forest.